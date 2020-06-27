13812 South 36th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044 Mountain Park Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home recently updated with new tile in the living room and foyer. Nice laminate flooring in the family area. Kitchen with new counter-tops and updated white finish cabinets with hardware. 1 year old stainless appliance. Master shower surround updated couple of years back. Plenty of grass area in the backyard. Community pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13812 S 36TH Way have any available units?
13812 S 36TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13812 S 36TH Way have?
Some of 13812 S 36TH Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13812 S 36TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
13812 S 36TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.