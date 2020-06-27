All apartments in Phoenix
13812 S 36TH Way
13812 S 36TH Way

13812 South 36th Way · No Longer Available
Location

13812 South 36th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Nicely updated 3 bed 2.5 bath home recently updated with new tile in the living room and foyer. Nice laminate flooring in the family area. Kitchen with new counter-tops and updated white finish cabinets with hardware. 1 year old stainless appliance. Master shower surround updated couple of years back. Plenty of grass area in the backyard. Community pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13812 S 36TH Way have any available units?
13812 S 36TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13812 S 36TH Way have?
Some of 13812 S 36TH Way's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13812 S 36TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
13812 S 36TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13812 S 36TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 13812 S 36TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13812 S 36TH Way offer parking?
No, 13812 S 36TH Way does not offer parking.
Does 13812 S 36TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13812 S 36TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13812 S 36TH Way have a pool?
Yes, 13812 S 36TH Way has a pool.
Does 13812 S 36TH Way have accessible units?
No, 13812 S 36TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13812 S 36TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13812 S 36TH Way has units with dishwashers.
