13808 N 33RD Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13808 N 33RD Street

13808 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

13808 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Paradise Valley Oasis

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Adorable 3 bedroom home with a sparkling back yard pool! Don't delay scheduling a tour of this North Phoenix gem! Located right off the 51, this home is what you've been looking for! Enjoy living in a Smart Home, a monthly service that helps you manage access to your home and save on your energy bill. With our Smart Home features, you can remotely lock and unlock your doors, control your thermostat, and receive notifications about your home - all through the convenience of your mobile device or computer. $95 pool service fee added to base rent for weekly pool service including chemicals.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13808 N 33RD Street have any available units?
13808 N 33RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13808 N 33RD Street have?
Some of 13808 N 33RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13808 N 33RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
13808 N 33RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13808 N 33RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 13808 N 33RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13808 N 33RD Street offer parking?
No, 13808 N 33RD Street does not offer parking.
Does 13808 N 33RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13808 N 33RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13808 N 33RD Street have a pool?
Yes, 13808 N 33RD Street has a pool.
Does 13808 N 33RD Street have accessible units?
No, 13808 N 33RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13808 N 33RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13808 N 33RD Street has units with dishwashers.
