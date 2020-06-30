All apartments in Phoenix
13627 S 45TH Street
Last updated March 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

13627 S 45TH Street

13627 South 45th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13627 South 45th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this perfect 2018 Taylor Morrison home tucked away in the gated community of Agave Heights. (Home is unfurnished). This beautiful 2 story home boasts 4 bedrooms with one being on the lower level, plus a formal living space and great room design with a large living area and dining space, plus loft/office. This stunning home offers more than the eye can see, stainless appliances, extra-large island with stunning granite, the pantry is perfect for a chef in the gorgeous kitchen. The owner left nothing untouched and the details are amazing, spectacular master and all bathrooms have been updated, but not limited to the large covered patio and beautifully tiled yard, plus a 2 car extended garage that allows extra space for storage. This home is virtually new and has been lightly lived in. This quaint community has only 25 homes and is within close proximity to shopping, dining, and freeway access! Call now before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13627 S 45TH Street have any available units?
13627 S 45TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13627 S 45TH Street have?
Some of 13627 S 45TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13627 S 45TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
13627 S 45TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13627 S 45TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 13627 S 45TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13627 S 45TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 13627 S 45TH Street offers parking.
Does 13627 S 45TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13627 S 45TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13627 S 45TH Street have a pool?
No, 13627 S 45TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 13627 S 45TH Street have accessible units?
No, 13627 S 45TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13627 S 45TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13627 S 45TH Street has units with dishwashers.

