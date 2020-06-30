13627 S 45TH Street

Amenities

Welcome home to this perfect 2018 Taylor Morrison home tucked away in the gated community of Agave Heights. (Home is unfurnished). This beautiful 2 story home boasts 4 bedrooms with one being on the lower level, plus a formal living space and great room design with a large living area and dining space, plus loft/office. This stunning home offers more than the eye can see, stainless appliances, extra-large island with stunning granite, the pantry is perfect for a chef in the gorgeous kitchen. The owner left nothing untouched and the details are amazing, spectacular master and all bathrooms have been updated, but not limited to the large covered patio and beautifully tiled yard, plus a 2 car extended garage that allows extra space for storage. This home is virtually new and has been lightly lived in. This quaint community has only 25 homes and is within close proximity to shopping, dining, and freeway access! Call now before it's gone!