13615 N 24TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Great single level upgraded townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms/2 baths, inside laundry (with washer/dryer), carpet in bedrooms, saltillo tile in living areas, ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has granite-like counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator as well as smooth-top range. Sliding glass doors open to covered patio and grassy backyard. Two-car attached carport with large storage room. Located across from community pool and park-like grassy area. Tennis courts just a short walk away. Well maintained tree-lined streets give a welcoming feel to this neighborhood. Conveniently located close to I-17 and 101 Loop, North Mountain Preserve hiking paths, shopping and restaurants. NO SMOKERS and pets only by landlord approval.