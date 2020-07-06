All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 18 2019 at 12:33 AM

13615 N 24TH Lane

13615 North 24th Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13615 North 24th Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Great single level upgraded townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms/2 baths, inside laundry (with washer/dryer), carpet in bedrooms, saltillo tile in living areas, ceiling fans throughout. Kitchen has granite-like counter tops, dishwasher, refrigerator as well as smooth-top range. Sliding glass doors open to covered patio and grassy backyard. Two-car attached carport with large storage room. Located across from community pool and park-like grassy area. Tennis courts just a short walk away. Well maintained tree-lined streets give a welcoming feel to this neighborhood. Conveniently located close to I-17 and 101 Loop, North Mountain Preserve hiking paths, shopping and restaurants. NO SMOKERS and pets only by landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13615 N 24TH Lane have any available units?
13615 N 24TH Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13615 N 24TH Lane have?
Some of 13615 N 24TH Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13615 N 24TH Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13615 N 24TH Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13615 N 24TH Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 13615 N 24TH Lane is pet friendly.
Does 13615 N 24TH Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13615 N 24TH Lane offers parking.
Does 13615 N 24TH Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13615 N 24TH Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13615 N 24TH Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13615 N 24TH Lane has a pool.
Does 13615 N 24TH Lane have accessible units?
No, 13615 N 24TH Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13615 N 24TH Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13615 N 24TH Lane has units with dishwashers.

