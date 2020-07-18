All apartments in Phoenix
1355 East Weldon Avenue

1355 East Weldon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1355 East Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RUSTIC & MODERN come together in this Gorgeous Central PHX Remodel. Come in and enjoy this Spacious Masterpiece with over 900 Square feet of permitted addition creating an Open & Split Floor Plan. This house was taken down to the studs and remodeled in 2018 with Brand New Kitchen stunning features include: QUARTZ COUNTERS, Island, SS Sink/Appliances, Wine Cooler, Water Softener & much more! The Luxurious Master Retreat will surely be envied by all. Other newer features include: HVAC, Roof, Dual Pane Windows, Doors, Flooring, Lighting, Plumbing & Electrical. Step outside and soak in the sun on a Lovely Patio. Oh, and of course! LOCATION - you are close to numerous Eateries, Shopping, Golf Courses, and the Freeways!
Pets ok upon Owner approval.
Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
Owner requires a minimum credit score of 700 and gross income must be a minimum of 3 x's the monthly rent.
Stephanie Alfonso
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1355 East Weldon Avenue have any available units?
1355 East Weldon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1355 East Weldon Avenue have?
Some of 1355 East Weldon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1355 East Weldon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1355 East Weldon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1355 East Weldon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1355 East Weldon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1355 East Weldon Avenue offer parking?
No, 1355 East Weldon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1355 East Weldon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1355 East Weldon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1355 East Weldon Avenue have a pool?
No, 1355 East Weldon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1355 East Weldon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1355 East Weldon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1355 East Weldon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1355 East Weldon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
