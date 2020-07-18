1355 East Weldon Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RUSTIC & MODERN come together in this Gorgeous Central PHX Remodel. Come in and enjoy this Spacious Masterpiece with over 900 Square feet of permitted addition creating an Open & Split Floor Plan. This house was taken down to the studs and remodeled in 2018 with Brand New Kitchen stunning features include: QUARTZ COUNTERS, Island, SS Sink/Appliances, Wine Cooler, Water Softener & much more! The Luxurious Master Retreat will surely be envied by all. Other newer features include: HVAC, Roof, Dual Pane Windows, Doors, Flooring, Lighting, Plumbing & Electrical. Step outside and soak in the sun on a Lovely Patio. Oh, and of course! LOCATION - you are close to numerous Eateries, Shopping, Golf Courses, and the Freeways!

Pets ok upon Owner approval.

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Owner requires a minimum credit score of 700 and gross income must be a minimum of 3 x's the monthly rent.

Stephanie Alfonso

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.