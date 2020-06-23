1352 E SHEENA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

WOW! What a fantastic, spotless home for a 4 bedroom 3 bath rental. The vaulted ceilings and open architecture of this beautiful home make it seem like 2500 square feet.(actual=2002).Don't worry about pool or spa mntce. as you have two community pools and a spa included with this home and the Landlord pays the fees and the HOA! With a very roomy master suite located on the main floor you don't have to worry about stairs. The great room/kitchen and the master suite open onto the very large and beautifully landscaped back yard spectacularly terraced. Close to shopping, North Scottsdale, Desert Ridge,Paradise Valley Mall, and 5-10 minutes from all the major freeways - a perfectly positioned home in a very sought after subdivision & in the Moon Valley community. Basic Cable Included SEE PICS!