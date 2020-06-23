All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1352 E SHEENA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1352 E SHEENA Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1352 E SHEENA Drive

1352 East Sheena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1352 East Sheena Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
parking
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
cable included
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
WOW! What a fantastic, spotless home for a 4 bedroom 3 bath rental. The vaulted ceilings and open architecture of this beautiful home make it seem like 2500 square feet.(actual=2002).Don't worry about pool or spa mntce. as you have two community pools and a spa included with this home and the Landlord pays the fees and the HOA! With a very roomy master suite located on the main floor you don't have to worry about stairs. The great room/kitchen and the master suite open onto the very large and beautifully landscaped back yard spectacularly terraced. Close to shopping, North Scottsdale, Desert Ridge,Paradise Valley Mall, and 5-10 minutes from all the major freeways - a perfectly positioned home in a very sought after subdivision & in the Moon Valley community. Basic Cable Included SEE PICS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 E SHEENA Drive have any available units?
1352 E SHEENA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 E SHEENA Drive have?
Some of 1352 E SHEENA Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 E SHEENA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1352 E SHEENA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 E SHEENA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1352 E SHEENA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1352 E SHEENA Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1352 E SHEENA Drive offers parking.
Does 1352 E SHEENA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1352 E SHEENA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 E SHEENA Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1352 E SHEENA Drive has a pool.
Does 1352 E SHEENA Drive have accessible units?
No, 1352 E SHEENA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 E SHEENA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 E SHEENA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Uptown 68
337 West Pasadena Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
North Mountain Village
3333 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Juniper Meadows
16804 N 42nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College