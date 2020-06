1344 E CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit bbq/grill hot tub

IMMACULATE MOVE IN READY HOME NESTLED INTO THE HILLSIDE. THIS HOME HAS NEW CARPET AND PAINT AS OF 3/2019. TILE THROUGHOUT DOWNSTAIRS, CEILING FANS, TALL VAULTED CEILINGS, TONS OF STORAGE & NEWER UPGRADED STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. LIVING/DINING & FAMILY ROOMS, KITCHEN DOWNSTAIRS & A 1/2 BATH. UPSTAIRS FEATURES 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND A WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE WITH A HUGE CLOSET THAT IS A SEPARATE ROOM. THE MASTER BATH HAS A GARDEN TUB AND LARGE WALKIN SHOWER. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A SMALL GRASS AREA, FIREPIT WITH BUILTIN SEATING, BUILTIN BBQ AND ABOVE GROUND SPA. THIS HOME IS VERY SPECIAL AND LOCATED IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD CONVENIENT TO ALL AMENITIES. IN ADDITION THE OWNER IS INCLUDING LANDSCAPE MAINTENANCE IN THE RENT. THIS ONE IS A PLEASURE TO SHOW!!!