Phoenix, AZ
13430 North 30th Street
Last updated June 2 2019

13430 North 30th Street

13430 N 30th St · No Longer Available
Location

13430 N 30th St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come check out this spectacular completely remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located on a huge lot with gorgeous mountain views and no HOA!! Located off of Thunderbird & 32nd. St. This home boasts several upgrades including stunning granite counter tops, beautiful bamboo flooring, a wet bar, 2 indoor fridge spaces, large outdoor paved area with gazebo and circular paved driveway, mature plants and trees, large shed and vegetable garden, and RV parking. Close to highways, shopping, dining, and much more. This single level home has it all! This one won't last long at this price. Call now to view!

Call Karen Heimbach @ (480) 568-2666 or email karen@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,843.75
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 North 30th Street have any available units?
13430 North 30th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13430 North 30th Street have?
Some of 13430 North 30th Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 North 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
13430 North 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 North 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13430 North 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 13430 North 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 13430 North 30th Street offers parking.
Does 13430 North 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 North 30th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 North 30th Street have a pool?
No, 13430 North 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 13430 North 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 13430 North 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 North 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13430 North 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
