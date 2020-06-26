13430 North 30th Street

Amenities

Come check out this spectacular completely remodeled 4 bed, 2 bath home conveniently located on a huge lot with gorgeous mountain views and no HOA!! Located off of Thunderbird & 32nd. St. This home boasts several upgrades including stunning granite counter tops, beautiful bamboo flooring, a wet bar, 2 indoor fridge spaces, large outdoor paved area with gazebo and circular paved driveway, mature plants and trees, large shed and vegetable garden, and RV parking. Close to highways, shopping, dining, and much more. This single level home has it all! This one won't last long at this price. Call now to view!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,843.75

