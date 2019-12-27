All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 28 2020 at 5:26 PM

13405 S 38th St

13405 South 38th Street · (480) 253-9018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13405 South 38th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2232 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13405 S. 38th St 85044 (in Ahwatukee) this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home could be just right for you and your family. It includes: nice kitchen that opens to dining area, formal living room with wood burning fireplace, nice back yard for entertaining, and much more! The home also features a large 3-car garage and access to community amenities, such as a large swimming pool, tennis courts and rec center. Excellent location in the heart of Ahwatukee, near Mountain Pointe High School, close to I-10, shopping and tons of restaurants. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $2049 + 4% TPT. $55 app fee per adult. This home is available approximately July 5th. Medium to small pets OK, subject to owner approval with deposit. Here is a link to all my properties: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13405 S 38th St have any available units?
13405 S 38th St has a unit available for $2,049 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13405 S 38th St have?
Some of 13405 S 38th St's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13405 S 38th St currently offering any rent specials?
13405 S 38th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13405 S 38th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13405 S 38th St is pet friendly.
Does 13405 S 38th St offer parking?
Yes, 13405 S 38th St does offer parking.
Does 13405 S 38th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13405 S 38th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13405 S 38th St have a pool?
Yes, 13405 S 38th St has a pool.
Does 13405 S 38th St have accessible units?
No, 13405 S 38th St does not have accessible units.
Does 13405 S 38th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13405 S 38th St does not have units with dishwashers.
