Amenities

pet friendly garage gym pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities pet friendly gym parking pool garage tennis court

Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13405 S. 38th St 85044 (in Ahwatukee) this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home could be just right for you and your family. It includes: nice kitchen that opens to dining area, formal living room with wood burning fireplace, nice back yard for entertaining, and much more! The home also features a large 3-car garage and access to community amenities, such as a large swimming pool, tennis courts and rec center. Excellent location in the heart of Ahwatukee, near Mountain Pointe High School, close to I-10, shopping and tons of restaurants. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $2049 + 4% TPT. $55 app fee per adult. This home is available approximately July 5th. Medium to small pets OK, subject to owner approval with deposit. Here is a link to all my properties: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery