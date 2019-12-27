Amenities
Another stunning home listing presented by Jamison Fisher of Renters Warehouse. Located at 13405 S. 38th St 85044 (in Ahwatukee) this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom single family home could be just right for you and your family. It includes: nice kitchen that opens to dining area, formal living room with wood burning fireplace, nice back yard for entertaining, and much more! The home also features a large 3-car garage and access to community amenities, such as a large swimming pool, tennis courts and rec center. Excellent location in the heart of Ahwatukee, near Mountain Pointe High School, close to I-10, shopping and tons of restaurants. The owner is looking for a reasonable credit score and clean rental history. Rent is $2049 + 4% TPT. $55 app fee per adult. This home is available approximately July 5th. Medium to small pets OK, subject to owner approval with deposit. Here is a link to all my properties: https://showmojo.com/jamisonfisher/gallery