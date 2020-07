Amenities

in unit laundry parking pool

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool

Casa de Sierra Vista - This two bedroom/two bath unit offers all appliances including washer and dryer. The complex is gated and has a community pool. There is one covered and assigned parking space and ample unassigned parking for a second car.

Rent does not include 2.3% sales tax to the City of Phoenix. Minimum FICO Score required is 600. Minimum monthly earnings must be three times rent.



(RLNE5691571)