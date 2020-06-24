All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive

1333 East Las Palmaritas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1333 East Las Palmaritas Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This stunning 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home is located sits on an oversized cul-de-sac lot in a well-established Midtown neighborhood close to the 51 freeway, Biltmore and Downtown Phoenix. This home is truly breathtaking inside and out with custom tile work, dark wood shutters, doors and trim throughout, wood-look tile floors, cathedral ceilings and gorgeous modern lighting. Gourmet kitchen with massive island, large wall oven & microwave, subzero refrigerator and granite counters. Living room, great room and kitchen downstairs all lead to a tranquil covered courtyard area with a fountain. The front of the home has a large circular driveway, while the backyard features a sparkling diving pool with a removable mesh safety fence + an RV gate with a concrete slab to park your toys. Master bedroom + 2nd bedroom and full bath are upstairs and both rooms have access to private balcony and rooftop deck which offer breathtaking mountain and city light views. Huge master suite has a fireplace and en suite bathroom with double sinks, a shower/bathtub with jets and walk-in closet. This one-of-a-kind home was completely remodeled in 2012 and has too many features to list! This home will not last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have any available units?
1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have?
Some of 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive offers parking.
Does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive has a pool.
Does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have accessible units?
No, 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 E LAS PALMARITAS Drive has units with dishwashers.
