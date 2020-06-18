1331 W BEHREND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath corner lot home in North Phoenix available immediately! Tile floors and fresh two tone paint throughout. New wood blinds throughout. Washer/dryer included. Fans in every room. Large backyard with covered patio and RV gate. Great home in a great area. *Block wall was recently installed along with an RV gate on side of house next to carport (some photos do not reflect this as they were taken prior to install)*. Proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Don't wait, this home WILL NOT LAST!