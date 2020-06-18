All apartments in Phoenix
1331 W BEHREND Drive

1331 West Behrend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1331 West Behrend Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Recently updated 3 bed 2 bath corner lot home in North Phoenix available immediately! Tile floors and fresh two tone paint throughout. New wood blinds throughout. Washer/dryer included. Fans in every room. Large backyard with covered patio and RV gate. Great home in a great area. *Block wall was recently installed along with an RV gate on side of house next to carport (some photos do not reflect this as they were taken prior to install)*. Proximate to freeway access, shopping, restaurants, schools, and more! Don't wait, this home WILL NOT LAST!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 W BEHREND Drive have any available units?
1331 W BEHREND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 W BEHREND Drive have?
Some of 1331 W BEHREND Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 W BEHREND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W BEHREND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W BEHREND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1331 W BEHREND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1331 W BEHREND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1331 W BEHREND Drive offers parking.
Does 1331 W BEHREND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1331 W BEHREND Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W BEHREND Drive have a pool?
No, 1331 W BEHREND Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W BEHREND Drive have accessible units?
No, 1331 W BEHREND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W BEHREND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1331 W BEHREND Drive has units with dishwashers.
