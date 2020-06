Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Beautiful apartment in the heart of Historic Coronado in Downtown Phoenix. Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in unit, all tile, and all the pristine fixtures you would dream for. Covered parking and close to Banner Hospital , ASU, midtown and uptown Phoenix, Light Rails, Theatres, Museums, Restaurants, Bars, Schools and Parks. This is urban living at its finest and most affordable