Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1329 W LATHAM Street

1329 West Latham Street · No Longer Available
Location

1329 West Latham Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This charming brick Tudor built in 1936, is located in the FQ Story Historic District located in Phoenix, Arizona. Detail and quality of this 3 bed/2 bath cannot be overstated! This home was painstakingly and lovingly restored to its original charm. Also includes a resort style backyard for you, your friends, family and four legged friends. Backyard features a newer pool (2014) with shallow-end beach entrance, pool cabana, and dog run. Beautiful kitchen feels spacious with its immaculate black granite counter tops and subway tile backsplash. Gorgeous ceiling height Mahogany cabinets, are ALL original! Exposed, original brick corner and wood stove with pipe for added charm.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 W LATHAM Street have any available units?
1329 W LATHAM Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 W LATHAM Street have?
Some of 1329 W LATHAM Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 W LATHAM Street currently offering any rent specials?
1329 W LATHAM Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 W LATHAM Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 W LATHAM Street is pet friendly.
Does 1329 W LATHAM Street offer parking?
Yes, 1329 W LATHAM Street offers parking.
Does 1329 W LATHAM Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 W LATHAM Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 W LATHAM Street have a pool?
Yes, 1329 W LATHAM Street has a pool.
Does 1329 W LATHAM Street have accessible units?
No, 1329 W LATHAM Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 W LATHAM Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1329 W LATHAM Street has units with dishwashers.
