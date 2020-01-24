1329 W LATHAM Street

Amenities

This charming brick Tudor built in 1936, is located in the FQ Story Historic District located in Phoenix, Arizona. Detail and quality of this 3 bed/2 bath cannot be overstated! This home was painstakingly and lovingly restored to its original charm. Also includes a resort style backyard for you, your friends, family and four legged friends. Backyard features a newer pool (2014) with shallow-end beach entrance, pool cabana, and dog run. Beautiful kitchen feels spacious with its immaculate black granite counter tops and subway tile backsplash. Gorgeous ceiling height Mahogany cabinets, are ALL original! Exposed, original brick corner and wood stove with pipe for added charm.