Phoenix, AZ
1325 W HOLLY Street
Last updated April 10 2020 at 11:35 PM

1325 W HOLLY Street

1325 West Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

1325 West Holly Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Encanto Palmcroft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Available 11/8/19- 12/23/19!! $1500 per week! Fully furnished Vacation, Short Term or Corporate Rental! Come stay in this beautiful newly renovated and freshly furnished home in an upscale Million dollar Central PHX neighborhood, the Encanto-Palmcroft Historic District, close to everything! This 3bd/3ba with a 1bd/1ba casita is the perfect home for all your entertaining needs for a fun and comfortable stay while in sunny Phoenix AZ. Enjoy the pool and spa, grill, outside fireplace, walk the beautiful neighborhood and rose garden, directly across from the Encanto Park and Golf course, walk to the driving range and restaurants or 5 min Uber rides to all Central/Downtown Phoenix, convention center and Chase Field!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 W HOLLY Street have any available units?
1325 W HOLLY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 W HOLLY Street have?
Some of 1325 W HOLLY Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 W HOLLY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1325 W HOLLY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 W HOLLY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1325 W HOLLY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1325 W HOLLY Street offer parking?
No, 1325 W HOLLY Street does not offer parking.
Does 1325 W HOLLY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 W HOLLY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 W HOLLY Street have a pool?
Yes, 1325 W HOLLY Street has a pool.
Does 1325 W HOLLY Street have accessible units?
No, 1325 W HOLLY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 W HOLLY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 W HOLLY Street has units with dishwashers.
