1325 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

Available 11/8/19- 12/23/19!! $1500 per week! Fully furnished Vacation, Short Term or Corporate Rental! Come stay in this beautiful newly renovated and freshly furnished home in an upscale Million dollar Central PHX neighborhood, the Encanto-Palmcroft Historic District, close to everything! This 3bd/3ba with a 1bd/1ba casita is the perfect home for all your entertaining needs for a fun and comfortable stay while in sunny Phoenix AZ. Enjoy the pool and spa, grill, outside fireplace, walk the beautiful neighborhood and rose garden, directly across from the Encanto Park and Golf course, walk to the driving range and restaurants or 5 min Uber rides to all Central/Downtown Phoenix, convention center and Chase Field!