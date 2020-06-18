13232 North 40th Place

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Great home located in North Phoenix! Easy access onto 51 Freeway. Plenty of stores nearby for shopping. Tile throughout home including into 3 over-sized bedrooms. Dual rear sliding doors to backyard. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large back yard, and covered patio for entertaining. Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.