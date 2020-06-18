All apartments in Phoenix
13232 North 40th Place
13232 North 40th Place

13232 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

13232 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready!  Great home located in North Phoenix! Easy access onto 51 Freeway. Plenty of stores nearby for shopping. Tile throughout home including into 3 over-sized bedrooms. Dual rear sliding doors to backyard. Kitchen features Stainless Steel appliances. Large back yard, and covered patio for entertaining. Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13232 North 40th Place have any available units?
13232 North 40th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13232 North 40th Place have?
Some of 13232 North 40th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13232 North 40th Place currently offering any rent specials?
13232 North 40th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13232 North 40th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 13232 North 40th Place is pet friendly.
Does 13232 North 40th Place offer parking?
Yes, 13232 North 40th Place offers parking.
Does 13232 North 40th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13232 North 40th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13232 North 40th Place have a pool?
No, 13232 North 40th Place does not have a pool.
Does 13232 North 40th Place have accessible units?
No, 13232 North 40th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13232 North 40th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13232 North 40th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

