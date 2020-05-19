All apartments in Phoenix
1320 East Orangewood Avenue
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:23 PM

1320 East Orangewood Avenue

1320 East Orangewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1320 East Orangewood Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Freshly Remodeled Home with NO HOA!! Located in North Central Phoenix, Home features a Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and a new kitchen sink/faucet. New 18 tile flooring throughout, new double sink vanity in the bathroom and a Beautiful large garden tub. Modern Barn Door access to convenient Laundry room. New AC, new carpeting, blinds, ceiling fans and much more. Sleek and beneficial features include skylights and dual flush toilets in both bathrooms. Huge lot, covered patio in backyard, No HOA and amazing mountain views! Home is clean, sharp, and Ready for Move in Real Quick! A must see, and you're going to love it! Small Pets Negotiable, Case By Case, Owner approved. $150-$250 Pet Fee, Non-Refundable. Rent for Only $1865 plus Tax. Call Crissy K for Appts 602-550-5058 and Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue have any available units?
1320 East Orangewood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue have?
Some of 1320 East Orangewood Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 East Orangewood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1320 East Orangewood Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 East Orangewood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 East Orangewood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue offer parking?
No, 1320 East Orangewood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1320 East Orangewood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1320 East Orangewood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1320 East Orangewood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 East Orangewood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 East Orangewood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
