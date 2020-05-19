1320 East Orangewood Avenue

Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.75 Bath Freshly Remodeled Home with NO HOA!! Located in North Central Phoenix, Home features a Brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gorgeous granite counter tops and a new kitchen sink/faucet. New 18 tile flooring throughout, new double sink vanity in the bathroom and a Beautiful large garden tub. Modern Barn Door access to convenient Laundry room. New AC, new carpeting, blinds, ceiling fans and much more. Sleek and beneficial features include skylights and dual flush toilets in both bathrooms. Huge lot, covered patio in backyard, No HOA and amazing mountain views! Home is clean, sharp, and Ready for Move in Real Quick! A must see, and you're going to love it! Small Pets Negotiable, Case By Case, Owner approved. $150-$250 Pet Fee, Non-Refundable. Rent for Only $1865 plus Tax. Call Crissy K for Appts 602-550-5058 and Email for More Info. Crissy@flraz.com

