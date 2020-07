Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

***COMING SOON, NO SHOWING UNTIL AFTER 4/17*** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME. HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS, AND A KITCHEN ISLAND. GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN HAS TONS OF CABINET SPACE. FULL MASTER BATH. HOME IS CLOSE TO SHOPPING, DINING, AND ALL MAJOR FREEWAYS. DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS HOME YOURS!