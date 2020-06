1317 East Milada Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool hot tub pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE IN FIRST WEEK IN SEPTEMBER.....BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN HOME IN GATED NEIGHBORHOOD OF DOBBINS CREEK. THIS NORTH/SOUTH FACING HOME'S BACK PATIO HAS AMAZING VIEW OF SOUTH MOUNTAIN AND VISTAL PUBLIC GOLF COURSE. HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS AND A DEN/OFFICE. WALK IN CLOSETS IN MASTER AND 2ND BEDROOM. 18'' NEUTRAL TILE THROUGHOUT. SPARKLING POOL & SPA. LOTS OF RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING GRANITE IN BATH/KITCHEN, HARDWARE IN BATH/KITCHEN, CEILING FANS, RECESSED LIGHTING, & APPLIANCES. THIS GATED NEIGHBORHOOD AND WELL KEPT HOME IS A MUST SEE!!!! PETS ARE WELCOME! SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY, THIS ONE WON'T LAST LONG