1315 W HOLLY Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Ah, Encanto Palmcroft: Palm tree lined streets, large lots, and the scent of orange blossoms and fresh cut grass...Neighbors hanging on the porch, waving to each other as they walk their dogs, stroll past with their kids, and laugh together at the monthly Neighborhood Sunday Schmooze events. It's the quintessential Leave it to Beaver and Father Knows Best type neighborhood that harkens back to an era unlike any other in Phoenix. To say now is your opportunity is an understatement. This beautiful historic home with detached guest house is gorgeous and has been lovingly restored and updated--and is ready for you! The main house features 3 generously sized bedrooms, 2 gorgeous bathrooms, a large living room with coved ceilings, a separate spacious family room with beamed ceilings, a beautiful dining room and a kitchen that is not only functional, it features gorgeous custom cabinetry and Carrara marble countertops, too!



The master bedroom is truly special: Light and bright with an oversized sliding door made from a 1900 French mirror, it also boasts a large walk in closet with drawers and great built-ins. The en-suite master bath features a large walk in shower with rainhead and a gorgeous vanity with Carrara marble countertops and ample light from the adjacent window.



Featuring a split floorplan from the Master, the two bedrooms in the west wing of the home are both large and each features multiple sets of windows that overlook the serene backyard and park. And as a bonus? Both have large closets, too, a rarity in a historic home (actually, one of the rooms has TWO closets!).



The ancillary bathroom is just as enviable as the master bath and features a separate shower and tub, plus a matching vanity with plenty of light and beautiful subway tile. The overhead "Pan Light" will make you smile every morning, and there's even a two-way medicine cabinet.



Your new home boasts wood floors throughout, custom cabinetry, and period light fixtures that elevate this home's classic style. There's even a large laundry room with even MORE storage! You'll be delighted to find the owners restored the home while keeping historic details like the phone nook and the milk door, the built-in ironing board, and the historic charm that homes in Encanto Palmcroft are known for.



But they didn't stop there: The detached guest studio is a home unto itself, and features a large living area, a full-sized bathroom, and a sleeping loft, too. And yes, the guest house has a full kitchen (we told you it was a home unto itself!). The guest house kitchen features tons of custom cabinetry, butcher block countertops, farmhouse sink with dishwasher, full sized refrigerator, breakfast bar, range and built-in microwave, too. And that sleeping loft? Is bathed in light from the overhead skylights, and just like the main house, boasts beautiful light fixtures throughout (the one in the kitchen is a standout!).



The serene backyard features a large covered patio, a beautiful pergola and plenty of outdoor seating for entertaining family and friends. Perfect-sized yard with room to play with the kids, the dogs, or just enjoy on your own! The two raised bed organic gardens and the fig, orange, lemon and apricot trees are an added treat, and the separate storage area allows you to store your bikes, garden equipment, and other items easily. There's an enclosed and covered, gated carport for your cars, too.



Rental rate includes water and twice monthly landscape service.

Gated, covered on 3 sides carport fits 3 cars with additional parking for 2 more.

Price listed is for unfurnished, 1 year minimum lease. Also available as a furnished rental, inquire for more information and pricing.