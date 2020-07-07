All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1310 E CANTERBURY Drive
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

1310 E CANTERBURY Drive

1310 East Canterbury Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 East Canterbury Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Very rare for a rental opportunity in this little ''tucked in'' neighborhood! Last tenants stayed over 10 years! Located in the southern foothills of Lookout Mtn, this is a nature lover's delight with wildlife aplenty! A beautiful, natural desert walking trail in the center of the community offers a nice leisurely stroll...OR if you're more adventurous, there is direct access to Lookout Mtn!The home has just been freshly painted, and cleaned, and is ready for immediate move in. The AC was just replaced in Nov, so you should be good to go throughout the summer! I wouldn't dawdle on this one!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive have any available units?
1310 E CANTERBURY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive have?
Some of 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E CANTERBURY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive offers parking.
Does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive have a pool?
No, 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive have accessible units?
No, 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 E CANTERBURY Drive has units with dishwashers.

