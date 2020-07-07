1310 E CANTERBURY Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Very rare for a rental opportunity in this little ''tucked in'' neighborhood! Last tenants stayed over 10 years! Located in the southern foothills of Lookout Mtn, this is a nature lover's delight with wildlife aplenty! A beautiful, natural desert walking trail in the center of the community offers a nice leisurely stroll...OR if you're more adventurous, there is direct access to Lookout Mtn!The home has just been freshly painted, and cleaned, and is ready for immediate move in. The AC was just replaced in Nov, so you should be good to go throughout the summer! I wouldn't dawdle on this one!