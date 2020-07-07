1310 E Beth Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard fire pit parking pool putting green cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home offers so much space for your family to spread out in! Almost 3100 square feet of home. The open Kitchen has an island, smooth top range and built-in microwave, breakfast nook. The home also features a Formal Living and Dining Room. The Master Bedroom in downstairs with four large bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The home has new paint, tile, and carpet downstairs. The Backyard is an oasis. . .Covered Patio, lots of grass, putting green, firepit, and an absolutely GORGEOUS POOL w/a WATER FALL. This home offers so much for your family. 3 car garage and front fenced courtyard which allows you to see the spectacular mountain views. The home is just a short walk to the community park inside this wonderful Gated Community. Hiking Trails, Golf, and Mountain Biking just moments away. Pets upon owner approval. Call Tracy Lynn Blackmon, Realtor, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677