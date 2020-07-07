All apartments in Phoenix
1310 E Beth Dr

1310 East Beth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1310 East Beth Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Dobbins Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
fire pit
parking
pool
putting green
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home offers so much space for your family to spread out in! Almost 3100 square feet of home. The open Kitchen has an island, smooth top range and built-in microwave, breakfast nook. The home also features a Formal Living and Dining Room. The Master Bedroom in downstairs with four large bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The home has new paint, tile, and carpet downstairs. The Backyard is an oasis. . .Covered Patio, lots of grass, putting green, firepit, and an absolutely GORGEOUS POOL w/a WATER FALL. This home offers so much for your family. 3 car garage and front fenced courtyard which allows you to see the spectacular mountain views. The home is just a short walk to the community park inside this wonderful Gated Community. Hiking Trails, Golf, and Mountain Biking just moments away. Pets upon owner approval. Call Tracy Lynn Blackmon, Realtor, BlackHawk Property Management & Realty 602-814-0677

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1310 E Beth Dr have any available units?
1310 E Beth Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1310 E Beth Dr have?
Some of 1310 E Beth Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1310 E Beth Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1310 E Beth Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1310 E Beth Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1310 E Beth Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1310 E Beth Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1310 E Beth Dr offers parking.
Does 1310 E Beth Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1310 E Beth Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1310 E Beth Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1310 E Beth Dr has a pool.
Does 1310 E Beth Dr have accessible units?
No, 1310 E Beth Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1310 E Beth Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1310 E Beth Dr has units with dishwashers.

