1309 West Amberwood Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Spectacular UDC ''Ritz'' floorplan in Club West w/pool on quiet corner lot. Formal living/dining room greet you as well as 18' soaring ceilings. 4th bedroom/office off the entry makes a perfect set up. Huge family room and oversized center island kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters. Split floor plan has master suite on one end while 2 additional bedroom and full oversized bath are on the opposite end. Master features bay window & vaulted ceilings. Master bath features double sink, sep jetted tub and oversized stall shower. Huge walk-in closet is a bonus Pool with hot tub in super private back yard. RV gates allow room for toy storage. Community park and tennis are just down the street.



Vacant lockbox on front door. Email paul@rch-az.com for availability. $40 credit check/person over 18. $200 initial admin fee, 2% per month monthly admin fee. Apply & pay for credit check at RCH-AZ.com, tenant services, ''Apply now''. 1.5 times rent for security dep if credit is under 600

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.