All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1304 W Windsong Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1304 W Windsong Dr
Last updated February 26 2020 at 12:35 PM

1304 W Windsong Dr

1304 West Windsong Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1304 West Windsong Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Check out this 5 bed 3.5 bath Home with a Pool **COMING SOON, STILL OCCUPIED** - **COMING SOON, PLEASE DON'T BOTHER THE EXISTING TENANT**
Beautiful 5 bedroom Ahwatukee home with resort style backyard! Move in ready with a neutral color palette, wood flooring, and designer paint tones in all the right places. Upgraded eat in kitchen features granite counters, custom staggered cabinetry, and a center island with breakfast bar. 3 car garage has floor to ceiling cabinets for extra storage needs. Handsome tiled fireplace and open shelving in the family room! One bed with bath downstairs. Master is upstairs with walk in closet and an adjoining spa like bath. Entertain family and friends in the backyard oasis with a covered patio, refreshing blue pool, and low care landscape! This home is ready for your arrival!. The landscaping and pool service are included in the rent.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix

(RLNE4021918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 W Windsong Dr have any available units?
1304 W Windsong Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 W Windsong Dr have?
Some of 1304 W Windsong Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 W Windsong Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1304 W Windsong Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 W Windsong Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 W Windsong Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1304 W Windsong Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1304 W Windsong Dr offers parking.
Does 1304 W Windsong Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 W Windsong Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 W Windsong Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1304 W Windsong Dr has a pool.
Does 1304 W Windsong Dr have accessible units?
No, 1304 W Windsong Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 W Windsong Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 W Windsong Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Pearl Biltmore
2323 East Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Tides at 38th
2929 North 38th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Paradise Foothills
12231 N 19th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Sierra Pines
9410 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College