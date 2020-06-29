1304 W Windsong Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

Check out this 5 bed 3.5 bath Home with a Pool **COMING SOON, STILL OCCUPIED** - **COMING SOON, PLEASE DON'T BOTHER THE EXISTING TENANT**

Beautiful 5 bedroom Ahwatukee home with resort style backyard! Move in ready with a neutral color palette, wood flooring, and designer paint tones in all the right places. Upgraded eat in kitchen features granite counters, custom staggered cabinetry, and a center island with breakfast bar. 3 car garage has floor to ceiling cabinets for extra storage needs. Handsome tiled fireplace and open shelving in the family room! One bed with bath downstairs. Master is upstairs with walk in closet and an adjoining spa like bath. Entertain family and friends in the backyard oasis with a covered patio, refreshing blue pool, and low care landscape! This home is ready for your arrival!. The landscaping and pool service are included in the rent.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



We do require Renters Insurance and rent is taxed by the City of Phoenix



(RLNE4021918)