Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
13036 N 50TH Street
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

13036 N 50TH Street

13036 North 50th Street · No Longer Available
Location

13036 North 50th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Perfect Place to Call Home!!! This Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath Home has just been Completely Detailed and is one of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Upgraded Appliances & Large Island with Breakfast Bar. This Home is Very Open & Spacious * Large Master Bedroom Suite with Patio Door, W/I Closet, Raised Vanity with Custom Sink, Granite & Custom Tiled Shower * Window Covers & Ceiling Fans T/O * Monthly Landscape Maintenance Included * Large Back Yard with Full Length Ext. Covered Patio, Synthetic Lawn & Citrus Trees * RV Gate with Qtr minus granite for Parking * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable 85254 Neighborhood (Lessor approval for Pets with additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13036 N 50TH Street have any available units?
13036 N 50TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13036 N 50TH Street have?
Some of 13036 N 50TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13036 N 50TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
13036 N 50TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13036 N 50TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13036 N 50TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 13036 N 50TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 13036 N 50TH Street offers parking.
Does 13036 N 50TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13036 N 50TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13036 N 50TH Street have a pool?
No, 13036 N 50TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 13036 N 50TH Street have accessible units?
No, 13036 N 50TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13036 N 50TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13036 N 50TH Street has units with dishwashers.
