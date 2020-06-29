13036 N 50TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect Place to Call Home!!! This Beautiful 3Bed/2Bath Home has just been Completely Detailed and is one of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the Area. Updated Kitchen with Custom Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Upgraded Appliances & Large Island with Breakfast Bar. This Home is Very Open & Spacious * Large Master Bedroom Suite with Patio Door, W/I Closet, Raised Vanity with Custom Sink, Granite & Custom Tiled Shower * Window Covers & Ceiling Fans T/O * Monthly Landscape Maintenance Included * Large Back Yard with Full Length Ext. Covered Patio, Synthetic Lawn & Citrus Trees * RV Gate with Qtr minus granite for Parking * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable 85254 Neighborhood (Lessor approval for Pets with additional fee per month)