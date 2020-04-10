All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 7 2019 at 7:00 AM

13017 N 10TH Avenue

13017 North 10th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13017 North 10th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Contemporary and tranquil sanctuary nestled high above the valley on north side of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve with gorgeous mountain panoramas and sparkling city light views. Expanded and redone open floorplan with soaring walls and ceilings, captures natural lighting and enhanced views from fabulous newer windows at every angle. A restful and playful executive resort environment is featured here with stunning Brazilian cherry wood flooring and travertine in all the right places. Wrap around decking for multiple choices to sit and gaze at nature's wonders. Extraordinary pool, spa, patio sails, fire bowl and yard art enhances a peaceful feeling. Large 3 car garage with massive storage. This is the ultimate retreat for those who wish to enjoy forever views and amazing sunsets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13017 N 10TH Avenue have any available units?
13017 N 10TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 13017 N 10TH Avenue have?
Some of 13017 N 10TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13017 N 10TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13017 N 10TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13017 N 10TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13017 N 10TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 13017 N 10TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13017 N 10TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 13017 N 10TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13017 N 10TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13017 N 10TH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13017 N 10TH Avenue has a pool.
Does 13017 N 10TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13017 N 10TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13017 N 10TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13017 N 10TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
