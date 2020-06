1301 W Mohawk Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME. HOME FEATURES LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING, HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS!! OPENS TO A SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM, HAS NEW TILE THROUGHOUT AND THE KITCHEN HAS EXTRA CABINET SPACE. THIS HOME ALSO FEATURES A BRIGHT FORMAL LIVING ROOM PROVIDING MORE SPACE TO ENTERTAIN OR STRETCH OUT. NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH THE MASTER BATH FEATURING DOUBLE SINKS, AN ELONGATED VANITY & LARGE SHOWER. HOME IS CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING CENTERS, DINING AND MUCH MUCH MORE!! DON'T MISS THE CHANCE TO CALL THIS ONE YOURS! *PETS- NO CATS, DOG ALLOWED WITH OWNER APPROVAL.