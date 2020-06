Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

3 Bedroom Horse Property in the Heart of the North 32 corridor of North Phoenix! Single level, Diving Pool, nice horse set up and arena. Easy care Desert Landscape in Front and Back, Covered Patio, Citrus Trees, Corrals, Storage/tack Shed and Mountain Views! Riding/Hiking Path on Preserve 1 block away. Alley Entrance. Mature Shade Trees. Great PV Schools. Don't miss out on this one!