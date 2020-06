12820 N 22ND Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking walk in closets pool fireplace microwave

**HUGE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME WITH A SPARKLING BLUE POOL. PLENTY OF SPACE FOR ENTERTAINMENT IN EVERY ROOM. BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE, PERFECT FOR THOSE CHILLY NIGHTS. GREAT KITCHEN AND A GREAT DINING AREA.. FULL MASTER BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. LOW MAINTENANCE LANDSCAPING. ALSO A HUGE BACK STORAGE ROOM/GUEST HOUSE/POOL CABANA, WITH BATH, GUEST ROOM AND KITCHENETTE, NOT INCLUDED IN HOME SQ FT. HOME IS CLOSE TO MAJOR FREEWAYS, SHOPPING, DINING,***IF ACTIVE - WE ARE STILL TAKING APPLICATIONS***NO HOUSING VOUCHERS***NO CATS***