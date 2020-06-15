All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12815 N 71ST Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12815 N 71ST Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

12815 N 71ST Street

12815 North 71st Street · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12815 North 71st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$16,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1896 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $16000 ~ Off season pricing (June - Sept) $3510 ~ All other months pricing will vary ~ If your coming to Scottsdale to enjoy the fabulous weather and the many nearby activities, then Casa Paraiso is the place you want to be! This home is centrally located within minutes of shopping, dining, entertainment, golf and multiple Spring Training facilities. However, once you have stepped foot into the backyard oasis you may not make it to any of those places because you may never want to leave!TPT License # 21249345

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12815 N 71ST Street have any available units?
12815 N 71ST Street has a unit available for $16,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12815 N 71ST Street have?
Some of 12815 N 71ST Street's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12815 N 71ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
12815 N 71ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12815 N 71ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 12815 N 71ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12815 N 71ST Street offer parking?
No, 12815 N 71ST Street does not offer parking.
Does 12815 N 71ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12815 N 71ST Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12815 N 71ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 12815 N 71ST Street has a pool.
Does 12815 N 71ST Street have accessible units?
No, 12815 N 71ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12815 N 71ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12815 N 71ST Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 12815 N 71ST Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avana at the Pointe
888 E Clinton St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Monaco 31
20244 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Income Restricted - Sombra
2020 W Glendale Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Grove Deer Valley
15645 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity