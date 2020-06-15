12815 N 71ST Street

Amenities

dishwasher pool fireplace furnished refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished refrigerator Property Amenities pool

This is a fully furnished short term rental ~ Peak season pricing (Feb & March) $16000 ~ Off season pricing (June - Sept) $3510 ~ All other months pricing will vary ~ If your coming to Scottsdale to enjoy the fabulous weather and the many nearby activities, then Casa Paraiso is the place you want to be! This home is centrally located within minutes of shopping, dining, entertainment, golf and multiple Spring Training facilities. However, once you have stepped foot into the backyard oasis you may not make it to any of those places because you may never want to leave!TPT License # 21249345