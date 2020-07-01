All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 18 2020

12629 N 33RD Street

12629 North 33rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12629 North 33rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Owner/Agent* Light, bright & super clean 3 BR, 1.75 BA home in lovely neighborhood and in Paradise Valley School District* Floor plan lends itself well for a busy family or for roommates who want separate living/entertainment areas* New carpet, ceramic tile, dishwasher, wall oven, security door, blinds ceiling fans, faucets & light fixtures* Newly painted interior including cabinets* 2-car garage* New block fence & gates* Roomy inside laundry w/ cabinets, Utility closet & Walk-In pantry* Lots of storage* Walk-in closets* *Gated courtyard* Over-sized yard w/ desert landscaping* Lots of privacy* Easy access to 51 & 101 Freeways* Owner pays for landscape maintenance & pest control twice per year* Subject to Credit Approval & background check for each person 18 years & older. Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12629 N 33RD Street have any available units?
12629 N 33RD Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12629 N 33RD Street have?
Some of 12629 N 33RD Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12629 N 33RD Street currently offering any rent specials?
12629 N 33RD Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12629 N 33RD Street pet-friendly?
No, 12629 N 33RD Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12629 N 33RD Street offer parking?
Yes, 12629 N 33RD Street offers parking.
Does 12629 N 33RD Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12629 N 33RD Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12629 N 33RD Street have a pool?
No, 12629 N 33RD Street does not have a pool.
Does 12629 N 33RD Street have accessible units?
No, 12629 N 33RD Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12629 N 33RD Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12629 N 33RD Street has units with dishwashers.

