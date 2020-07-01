12629 N 33RD Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Owner/Agent* Light, bright & super clean 3 BR, 1.75 BA home in lovely neighborhood and in Paradise Valley School District* Floor plan lends itself well for a busy family or for roommates who want separate living/entertainment areas* New carpet, ceramic tile, dishwasher, wall oven, security door, blinds ceiling fans, faucets & light fixtures* Newly painted interior including cabinets* 2-car garage* New block fence & gates* Roomy inside laundry w/ cabinets, Utility closet & Walk-In pantry* Lots of storage* Walk-in closets* *Gated courtyard* Over-sized yard w/ desert landscaping* Lots of privacy* Easy access to 51 & 101 Freeways* Owner pays for landscape maintenance & pest control twice per year* Subject to Credit Approval & background check for each person 18 years & older. Thank you.