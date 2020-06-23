12629 N 19TH Street

Amenities

Gated Community of 54 homes on the mountain with fabulous $$Million$$ Views! See all the way to Fountain Hills, East to McDowells, N to Black Mtn, S Mountain Preserve! This 2001 smart home has 2x6 construction, natural gas, fireplace, formal living & dining + family room, 3 full bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and new A/C! Kitchen is eat in with granite counters, refrigerator in place, microwave built in, dishwasher & stove, pantry, plus separate laundry room w/cabinets, soft water, iron railings. Covered patio + balcony both with views small Pebbletec pool w/water feature! Energy efficient, front yard landscape included! Where are you going to get a newer home energy efficient with these views!! Ready to move into January 1st, turnkey!