All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12629 N 19TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12629 N 19TH Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12629 N 19TH Street

12629 North 19th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12629 North 19th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Gated Community of 54 homes on the mountain with fabulous $$Million$$ Views! See all the way to Fountain Hills, East to McDowells, N to Black Mtn, S Mountain Preserve! This 2001 smart home has 2x6 construction, natural gas, fireplace, formal living & dining + family room, 3 full bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and new A/C! Kitchen is eat in with granite counters, refrigerator in place, microwave built in, dishwasher & stove, pantry, plus separate laundry room w/cabinets, soft water, iron railings. Covered patio + balcony both with views small Pebbletec pool w/water feature! Energy efficient, front yard landscape included! Where are you going to get a newer home energy efficient with these views!! Ready to move into January 1st, turnkey!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12629 N 19TH Street have any available units?
12629 N 19TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12629 N 19TH Street have?
Some of 12629 N 19TH Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12629 N 19TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12629 N 19TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12629 N 19TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12629 N 19TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12629 N 19TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12629 N 19TH Street does offer parking.
Does 12629 N 19TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12629 N 19TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12629 N 19TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12629 N 19TH Street has a pool.
Does 12629 N 19TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12629 N 19TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12629 N 19TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12629 N 19TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
Mountain View Casitas
1130 E Grovers Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College