12617 North 21st Drive
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:29 PM

12617 North 21st Drive

12617 North 21st Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12617 North 21st Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering a $89/month concession off the $1,540 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,451!

A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12617 North 21st Drive have any available units?
12617 North 21st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 12617 North 21st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12617 North 21st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12617 North 21st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12617 North 21st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12617 North 21st Drive offer parking?
No, 12617 North 21st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12617 North 21st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12617 North 21st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12617 North 21st Drive have a pool?
No, 12617 North 21st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12617 North 21st Drive have accessible units?
No, 12617 North 21st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12617 North 21st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12617 North 21st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12617 North 21st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12617 North 21st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

