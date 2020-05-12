12617 North 21st Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering a $89/month concession off the $1,540 base rent during the initial lease term making your monthly payment just $1,451!



A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room! Great kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space! Covered back patio with a fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit Streetlane Homes.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.