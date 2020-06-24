1250 E LIBBY Street

Great open floor plan with Pebble tech Pool and NO carpet all hard surface flooring throughout.High Cathedral ceilings and vaulted ceilings. FM RM huge with fireplace. Great kitchen with loads of cabinets and Granite tops. The eat in space off the Kitchen is large and is wrapped in windows viewing the back yard and pool. Newer A/C unit and the home is in excellent condition. Great neighborhood and close to parks and schools. MUST CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO SHOW! NOTE: NO SHOWINGS till Monday Jan. 21st.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
