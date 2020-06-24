All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1250 E LIBBY Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1250 E LIBBY Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1250 E LIBBY Street

1250 East Libby Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1250 East Libby Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Great open floor plan with Pebble tech Pool and NO carpet all hard surface flooring throughout.High Cathedral ceilings and vaulted ceilings. FM RM huge with fireplace. Great kitchen with loads of cabinets and Granite tops. The eat in space off the Kitchen is large and is wrapped in windows viewing the back yard and pool. Newer A/C unit and the home is in excellent condition. Great neighborhood and close to parks and schools. MUST CONTACT LISTING AGENT TO SHOW! NOTE: NO SHOWINGS till Monday Jan. 21st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1250 E LIBBY Street have any available units?
1250 E LIBBY Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1250 E LIBBY Street have?
Some of 1250 E LIBBY Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1250 E LIBBY Street currently offering any rent specials?
1250 E LIBBY Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1250 E LIBBY Street pet-friendly?
No, 1250 E LIBBY Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1250 E LIBBY Street offer parking?
Yes, 1250 E LIBBY Street offers parking.
Does 1250 E LIBBY Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1250 E LIBBY Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1250 E LIBBY Street have a pool?
Yes, 1250 E LIBBY Street has a pool.
Does 1250 E LIBBY Street have accessible units?
No, 1250 E LIBBY Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1250 E LIBBY Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1250 E LIBBY Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Best Cities for Families 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Continental
1030 N 3rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sanctuary on 22nd
8530 N 22nd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Accolade Apartment Homes
220 W Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College