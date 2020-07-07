12431 N 41ST Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with tile floors in living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen overlooks great room w/ additional dining area, vaulted ceilings with plant shelves. Master suite has dual closets & dual sinks. Inside laundry with shelving in the garage for your extra items. There is a grass back yard with large shade tree and storage shed. Cactus Park, Moon Valley High School, Fry's shopping center and bus lines all within walking distance. Minimum credit score 580, 1 year on job, 1 year rental history. Renters insurance required