Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12431 N 41ST Avenue
Last updated March 23 2020 at 11:27 AM

12431 N 41ST Avenue

12431 North 41st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12431 North 41st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath rental with tile floors in living areas with carpet in bedrooms. Eat-in kitchen overlooks great room w/ additional dining area, vaulted ceilings with plant shelves. Master suite has dual closets & dual sinks. Inside laundry with shelving in the garage for your extra items. There is a grass back yard with large shade tree and storage shed. Cactus Park, Moon Valley High School, Fry's shopping center and bus lines all within walking distance. Minimum credit score 580, 1 year on job, 1 year rental history. Renters insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12431 N 41ST Avenue have any available units?
12431 N 41ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12431 N 41ST Avenue have?
Some of 12431 N 41ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12431 N 41ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12431 N 41ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12431 N 41ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12431 N 41ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12431 N 41ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12431 N 41ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 12431 N 41ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12431 N 41ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12431 N 41ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 12431 N 41ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12431 N 41ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12431 N 41ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12431 N 41ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12431 N 41ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

