Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1238 E Virginia Ave
Last updated January 31 2020 at 11:14 AM

1238 E Virginia Ave

1238 East Virginia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1238 East Virginia Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Coronado

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
1238 E VIRGINIA AVE - 4BR 2BA Thomas/12th St - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL SCOTTSDALE HOME CLOSE TO THE 51 AND 10! GRANITE COUNTERS, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING - LOTS OF EXTRAS - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - ****PROPERTY IS NOT BEING MARKETED BY OWNER OR FOR ANY PRICE LOWER THAN LISTED. WE DO NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH BREWER AND STRATTON EMPLOYEES, IT IS A SCAM POST.*****

Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tdYXyQEX5Tg

Don't miss this charmer. This rare 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features new dual pane windows, and floor tile in common areas. Kitchen includes stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and granite countertops. Remodeled bathrooms have stone encased showers, granite, and under mount sinks. There is a new lawn in the front yard and covered tile patio in backyard with brick pavers. ***Water and ice not operable on fridge****

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4211717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1238 E Virginia Ave have any available units?
1238 E Virginia Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1238 E Virginia Ave have?
Some of 1238 E Virginia Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1238 E Virginia Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1238 E Virginia Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1238 E Virginia Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1238 E Virginia Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1238 E Virginia Ave offer parking?
No, 1238 E Virginia Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1238 E Virginia Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1238 E Virginia Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1238 E Virginia Ave have a pool?
No, 1238 E Virginia Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1238 E Virginia Ave have accessible units?
No, 1238 E Virginia Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1238 E Virginia Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1238 E Virginia Ave has units with dishwashers.
