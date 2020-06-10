Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

1238 E VIRGINIA AVE - 4BR 2BA Thomas/12th St - BEAUTIFUL SINGLE LEVEL SCOTTSDALE HOME CLOSE TO THE 51 AND 10! GRANITE COUNTERS, BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING - LOTS OF EXTRAS - WILL NOT LAST LONG! - ****PROPERTY IS NOT BEING MARKETED BY OWNER OR FOR ANY PRICE LOWER THAN LISTED. WE DO NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH BREWER AND STRATTON EMPLOYEES, IT IS A SCAM POST.*****



Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!!



https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tdYXyQEX5Tg



Don't miss this charmer. This rare 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features new dual pane windows, and floor tile in common areas. Kitchen includes stainless steel gas range, dishwasher and granite countertops. Remodeled bathrooms have stone encased showers, granite, and under mount sinks. There is a new lawn in the front yard and covered tile patio in backyard with brick pavers. ***Water and ice not operable on fridge****



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4211717)