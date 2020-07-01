1237 E ALMERIA Road

Amenities

***JUMP FOR JOY THIS IS IT!! Located in sought after Coronado Neighborhood this craftsman bungalow style new build has the charm you'd expect with all the modern conveniences you're dreaming about & there's no yard work ~ landscaping included. Enter the expansive great room and you'll feel right at home. Wood floors throughout the living areas, 10 ft ceilings, beautiful honed granite counters and commercial range perfectly compliment the chefs kitchen & that's just the beginning! Split floor plan, the master opens to the back yard and fabulous pool with pool house ~ you may never want to leave. When you do go out you'll have over 30 nearby restaurants to choose from as well as several museums, galleries, theaters, entertainment venues and more! See this beautiful home today!