1234 E PRESIDIO Road

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A perfect 10+++. For Rent - Phoenix in the Moon Valley neighborhood. Ready to Move-In. Newer carpet in all bedrooms & loft, Travertine downstairs and bathrooms, Spacious 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, Master downstairs, loft upstairs, 2 car garage. All appliances included: washer/dryer, refrigerator and new dishwasher; Kitchen has island/breakfast bar countertop, sink/faucets. Kitchen opens to the Family Room and exit to the backyard. Great schools, easy commute, lovely neighborhood. NO smoking, call for pets. Ready to move-in. 2.3% Phoenix Tax added to lease amount