Last updated April 14 2020 at 6:15 PM

1225 East Lawrence Lane

1225 East Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1225 East Lawrence Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
cats allowed
Beautifully remodeled townhome in a convenient uptown location. Open living concept downstairs with an inviting kitchen upgraded with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless sink w/ pull out faucet, modern wood looking tile throughout and also there is a powder room downstairs. Private covered patio with separate laundry room and extra storage space. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans, window blinds and sun screens. Bathrooms have been updated with new tile tub surround and modern vanities. This home is less than 2 blocks from the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, across the street from a city park and close to SR-51 for easy commute. See this home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 4/7/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1225 East Lawrence Lane have any available units?
1225 East Lawrence Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 East Lawrence Lane have?
Some of 1225 East Lawrence Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 East Lawrence Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1225 East Lawrence Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 East Lawrence Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 East Lawrence Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1225 East Lawrence Lane offer parking?
No, 1225 East Lawrence Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1225 East Lawrence Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 East Lawrence Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 East Lawrence Lane have a pool?
No, 1225 East Lawrence Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1225 East Lawrence Lane have accessible units?
No, 1225 East Lawrence Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 East Lawrence Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1225 East Lawrence Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

