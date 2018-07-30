1225 East Lawrence Lane.

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled townhome in a convenient uptown location. Open living concept downstairs with an inviting kitchen upgraded with stainless appliances, custom cabinets, quartz counter tops, stainless sink w/ pull out faucet, modern wood looking tile throughout and also there is a powder room downstairs. Private covered patio with separate laundry room and extra storage space. 2 Bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans, window blinds and sun screens. Bathrooms have been updated with new tile tub surround and modern vanities. This home is less than 2 blocks from the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, across the street from a city park and close to SR-51 for easy commute. See this home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,225, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,225, Available 4/7/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.