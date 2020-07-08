All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12248 N 60TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12248 N 60TH Street
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

12248 N 60TH Street

12248 North 60th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12248 North 60th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
STUNNING RENOVATION IN 85254 WITH PRIVATE POOL AND NO HOA! Minutes from Kierland, Old Town, golf, hiking, biking, restaurants, shopping and more! Soaring great room ceilings, new kitchen cabs, ss appliances and gorgeous quartz counter tops. New marble top bath vanities, mirrors, light fixtures; new fans with remotes throughout. Brand new A/C, updated fireplace and wet bar with dual zone frig. New durable vinyl plank floor and fresh carpet/pad in bedrooms and 2 cool barn doors! Split floor plan for kids or guests. Sparkling pool and HUGE backyard land for RV, boats, whatever your heart desires! Great for Airbnb too! LEASE TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE AND FOR SALE TOO! First and last month's paid up front please. No pets please. Non-smoking property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12248 N 60TH Street have any available units?
12248 N 60TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12248 N 60TH Street have?
Some of 12248 N 60TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12248 N 60TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
12248 N 60TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12248 N 60TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 12248 N 60TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12248 N 60TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 12248 N 60TH Street offers parking.
Does 12248 N 60TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12248 N 60TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12248 N 60TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 12248 N 60TH Street has a pool.
Does 12248 N 60TH Street have accessible units?
No, 12248 N 60TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12248 N 60TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12248 N 60TH Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore at Camelback
2625 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Motif Apartment Homes
2529 W Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Stonebridge at Paradise Valley
4315 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College