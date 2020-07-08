12248 N 60TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

STUNNING RENOVATION IN 85254 WITH PRIVATE POOL AND NO HOA! Minutes from Kierland, Old Town, golf, hiking, biking, restaurants, shopping and more! Soaring great room ceilings, new kitchen cabs, ss appliances and gorgeous quartz counter tops. New marble top bath vanities, mirrors, light fixtures; new fans with remotes throughout. Brand new A/C, updated fireplace and wet bar with dual zone frig. New durable vinyl plank floor and fresh carpet/pad in bedrooms and 2 cool barn doors! Split floor plan for kids or guests. Sparkling pool and HUGE backyard land for RV, boats, whatever your heart desires! Great for Airbnb too! LEASE TO OWN OPTION AVAILABLE AND FOR SALE TOO! First and last month's paid up front please. No pets please. Non-smoking property.