All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 12242 North 48th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
12242 North 48th Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12242 North 48th Drive

12242 North 48th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

12242 North 48th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85304

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,583 sq ft of living space. Features include vinyl floors, a kitchen with stainless steel appliances, private back patio with pool and fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12242 North 48th Drive have any available units?
12242 North 48th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12242 North 48th Drive have?
Some of 12242 North 48th Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12242 North 48th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12242 North 48th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12242 North 48th Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12242 North 48th Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12242 North 48th Drive offer parking?
No, 12242 North 48th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12242 North 48th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12242 North 48th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12242 North 48th Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12242 North 48th Drive has a pool.
Does 12242 North 48th Drive have accessible units?
No, 12242 North 48th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12242 North 48th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12242 North 48th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Marble Creek
5601 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Saratoga Ridge
1450 E Bell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
The Link PHX
330 E Pierce St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Bella Vista
7810 N 14th Pl
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Red Rox Villas
5401 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College