Phoenix, AZ
12224 North 26th Place
Last updated March 12 2020 at 1:08 AM

12224 North 26th Place

12224 North 26th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12224 North 26th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Home for rent in Phoenix with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1146 square feet at Cactus and Cave Creek Road in the Clearview Three Subdivision. This beautiful home features a 2 car garage, large living spaces, naturally lighting with lots of windows, updated bathroom, open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, fenced in back yard, and much more!

There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.

Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12224 North 26th Place have any available units?
12224 North 26th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 12224 North 26th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12224 North 26th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12224 North 26th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 12224 North 26th Place is pet friendly.
Does 12224 North 26th Place offer parking?
Yes, 12224 North 26th Place offers parking.
Does 12224 North 26th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12224 North 26th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12224 North 26th Place have a pool?
No, 12224 North 26th Place does not have a pool.
Does 12224 North 26th Place have accessible units?
No, 12224 North 26th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12224 North 26th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12224 North 26th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12224 North 26th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 12224 North 26th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

