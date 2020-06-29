12224 North 26th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Home for rent in Phoenix with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1146 square feet at Cactus and Cave Creek Road in the Clearview Three Subdivision. This beautiful home features a 2 car garage, large living spaces, naturally lighting with lots of windows, updated bathroom, open kitchen, spacious bedrooms, fenced in back yard, and much more!



There is a $45.00 per adult application fee that is not refundable. Please review our screening criteria. If your application is approved then you will need to pay the security deposit within 48 hours. There is a nonrefundable $195.00 administration fee after approval. No smoking is allowed at or on the property and pet restrictions may apply.



Call or Text Barb for more info 602-369-6116.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.