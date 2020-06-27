12223 N 21st Avenue

Amenities

MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS - NO MORE APPLICATIONS WILL BE TAKEN - clean Clean CLEAN North Phoenix Condo for Lease at JUST $950/mo. Nice Paint; Neat ''Travertine'' Porcelain Diagonal Tile; ALL Appliances; Clean; READY FOR MOVE IN. 2 Large Bedrooms; FULL Bath & 2 Half Baths. Block Wall Enclosed Patio/Yard and Balcony off Master with Mountain Views. Attached Covered Parking. Close to Shaw Butte school, Park, Shopping and Worship. $950 Security Deposit $250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit $250 Non-Refundable Cleaning Deposit NO Smoking $2150 TOTAL MOVE IN IF NO PETS $55/ea APP FEE Must Verify $2500+/mo Income. 1 Car Parking provided - other spaces 1st come/1st serve