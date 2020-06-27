All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:15 PM

12223 N 21st Avenue

12223 North 21st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12223 North 21st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS - NO MORE APPLICATIONS WILL BE TAKEN - clean Clean CLEAN North Phoenix Condo for Lease at JUST $950/mo. Nice Paint; Neat ''Travertine'' Porcelain Diagonal Tile; ALL Appliances; Clean; READY FOR MOVE IN. 2 Large Bedrooms; FULL Bath & 2 Half Baths. Block Wall Enclosed Patio/Yard and Balcony off Master with Mountain Views. Attached Covered Parking. Close to Shaw Butte school, Park, Shopping and Worship. $950 Security Deposit $250 Non-Refundable Pet Deposit $250 Non-Refundable Cleaning Deposit NO Smoking $2150 TOTAL MOVE IN IF NO PETS $55/ea APP FEE Must Verify $2500+/mo Income. 1 Car Parking provided - other spaces 1st come/1st serve

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12223 N 21st Avenue have any available units?
12223 N 21st Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12223 N 21st Avenue have?
Some of 12223 N 21st Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12223 N 21st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12223 N 21st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12223 N 21st Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 12223 N 21st Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 12223 N 21st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12223 N 21st Avenue offers parking.
Does 12223 N 21st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12223 N 21st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12223 N 21st Avenue have a pool?
No, 12223 N 21st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 12223 N 21st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12223 N 21st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12223 N 21st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12223 N 21st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
