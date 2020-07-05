1222 West Coolidge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel carpet

This home has been in the owner's family since 1958. It is now wonderfully updated with neutral tile, carpet, paint, stainless appliances and more. Three full bedrooms and two baths with some classic touches (Aqua tile anyone?). Master has French doors to full length Arizona Room that is bright and adds tons of room. Landscaping front and back have been updated and now feature sprinklers and lush grass. Storage shed adds storage to the single car garage. But storage won't ever be an issue. You can't beat the location. Just a short walk to light rail and the energy and vibe of the Camelback Corridor.



Interior and exterior touch up being done next week. Vacant lockbox on side garage door on porch. Pets possible (on approval). Email LA for any questions about property or status. $40 credit check/person over 18. Pets on approval. Apply at www.rch-az.com, click tenant services then apply now. Credit under 600 to pay 1.5 times rent as security deposit.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.