Phoenix, AZ
12201 N 61ST Place
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

12201 N 61ST Place

12201 North 61st Place · No Longer Available
Location

12201 North 61st Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Charming single-level home available in 85254! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a warm and cozy southwest feel and sits on a large lot in a cul-de-sac. No traffic! All bedrooms have newer hardwood flooring, newer windows and sizable closets. In the kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and amazing property views. Wonderful laundry room is loaded with cabinets, storage and brand new washer and dryer set. Two-car attached garage with additional workshop and/or storage area will lead you out to the beautiful backyard, full of just about every type of citrus tree that you can imagine! Welcome to Avant 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12201 N 61ST Place have any available units?
12201 N 61ST Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12201 N 61ST Place have?
Some of 12201 N 61ST Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12201 N 61ST Place currently offering any rent specials?
12201 N 61ST Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12201 N 61ST Place pet-friendly?
No, 12201 N 61ST Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12201 N 61ST Place offer parking?
Yes, 12201 N 61ST Place offers parking.
Does 12201 N 61ST Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12201 N 61ST Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12201 N 61ST Place have a pool?
No, 12201 N 61ST Place does not have a pool.
Does 12201 N 61ST Place have accessible units?
No, 12201 N 61ST Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12201 N 61ST Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12201 N 61ST Place has units with dishwashers.

