12201 N 61ST Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming single-level home available in 85254! This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a warm and cozy southwest feel and sits on a large lot in a cul-de-sac. No traffic! All bedrooms have newer hardwood flooring, newer windows and sizable closets. In the kitchen, you will find stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar and amazing property views. Wonderful laundry room is loaded with cabinets, storage and brand new washer and dryer set. Two-car attached garage with additional workshop and/or storage area will lead you out to the beautiful backyard, full of just about every type of citrus tree that you can imagine! Welcome to Avant 1!