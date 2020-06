Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Three bedrooms, 1.5 baths, remodeled kitchen with Espresso cabintry, granite counter-tops, undermount sink, pull out faucet, smooth top electric cooktop and fridge. Breakfast room, living room and 1/2 bath downstairs with a patio and ceiling fan. Three bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet, ceiling fans and new carpeting. The upstairs bath is remodeled with custom tile bath/shower and new cabinet/counter top.