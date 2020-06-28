1218 E LAWRENCE Lane

Stunning immaculate remodel ready to move in asap. new kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms, new paint and so much more. wont last long. also available for sale. owner agent with fast answers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
