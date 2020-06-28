All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1218 E LAWRENCE Lane
Last updated September 14 2019 at 10:55 AM

1218 E LAWRENCE Lane

1218 East Lawrence Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1218 East Lawrence Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85020

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Stunning immaculate remodel ready to move in asap. new kitchen, new appliances, new flooring, new bathrooms, new paint and so much more. wont last long. also available for sale. owner agent with fast answers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane have any available units?
1218 E LAWRENCE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane have?
Some of 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1218 E LAWRENCE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane offer parking?
No, 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane have a pool?
No, 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1218 E LAWRENCE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Hidden Cove
2001 W Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
North Point
6315 North 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Vertu
1212 E Bethany Home Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Acero North Valley
33500 N North Valley Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Oakridge Apartments
3330 W Greenway Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85053
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College