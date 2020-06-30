All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:45 PM

1214 West Highland Avenue

1214 West Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1214 West Highland Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Melrose Woodlea

Amenities

in unit laundry
dogs allowed
recently renovated
pool
Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Phoenix Rental Opportunity with Private Pool! Located Just Minutes from the Melrose District (Antique Shops, Bars and Restaurants),Central Corridor and Downtown Phoenix! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining Area with Bar, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Remodeled Bathrooms, Master Suite with Huge Walk-In Shower, True AZ Room, Private Pool and the list goes on. Weekly Pool Service and Bi-Weekly Landscaping Services Included in Rent... Can you say Worry Free?! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats/Small Dog Considered. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 West Highland Avenue have any available units?
1214 West Highland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1214 West Highland Avenue have?
Some of 1214 West Highland Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1214 West Highland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1214 West Highland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 West Highland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 West Highland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1214 West Highland Avenue offer parking?
No, 1214 West Highland Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1214 West Highland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1214 West Highland Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 West Highland Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1214 West Highland Avenue has a pool.
Does 1214 West Highland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1214 West Highland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 West Highland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 West Highland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

