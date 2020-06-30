1214 West Highland Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dogs allowed recently renovated pool

Charming Three Bedroom, Two Bathroom Phoenix Rental Opportunity with Private Pool! Located Just Minutes from the Melrose District (Antique Shops, Bars and Restaurants),Central Corridor and Downtown Phoenix! Property Features Spacious Living Room, Open Kitchen with Breakfast Nook, Formal Dining Area with Bar, Inside Laundry with Washer/Dryer Included As-Is, Remodeled Bathrooms, Master Suite with Huge Walk-In Shower, True AZ Room, Private Pool and the list goes on. Weekly Pool Service and Bi-Weekly Landscaping Services Included in Rent... Can you say Worry Free?! Let this home speak for itself and schedule a showing today! $150 Tenant Set Up, 1% Monthly Admin Fee. Pets with Owner Approval- No Cats/Small Dog Considered. $500 Pet Fee with Approved Pet



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $49.95, Security Deposit: $1,795, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.