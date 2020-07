Amenities

This luxury home is located in heart of Phoenix five bedrooms and 3 bath, formal living room, family room, dining area, gourmet kitchen, eat in the kitchen, large size bedrooms, jack and jill bathroom, spacious master suite, walk in shower, private toilet, dual sink, loft, Three car garage. Large covered patio. Convenient to 51 FWY, shopping centers, Camelback Colonnade shopping mall, Biltmore Fashion Park. YOU MUST SEE!