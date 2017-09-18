All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue

1211 East Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1211 East Monte Cristo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Luxury rental in the beautiful Moon Valley Canyon neighborhood! Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath with a POOL & 3 Car Garage! Great floor-plan for families or professionals that work from home. Rental homes rarely become available in this community that is so close to schools, dining, shopping and everything that the Moon Valley & Lookout mountain area has to offer! Meticulously kept remodeled home ready for you to move in and enjoy. Near elementary schools, community parks, & freeway for convenient commuting! Quiet cul-de-sac location w/hiking trails around the corner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Linear
295 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Carol Mary
501 E Willetta St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College