1211 E MONTE CRISTO Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Luxury rental in the beautiful Moon Valley Canyon neighborhood! Beautifully updated 4 bed 2.5 bath with a POOL & 3 Car Garage! Great floor-plan for families or professionals that work from home. Rental homes rarely become available in this community that is so close to schools, dining, shopping and everything that the Moon Valley & Lookout mountain area has to offer! Meticulously kept remodeled home ready for you to move in and enjoy. Near elementary schools, community parks, & freeway for convenient commuting! Quiet cul-de-sac location w/hiking trails around the corner.